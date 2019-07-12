Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking in the state Assembly in Amaravati on July 12. Photo/ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking in the state Assembly in Amaravati on July 12. Photo/ANI

TDP miserably failed in implementing 'zero' interest loan policy for farmers: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:59 IST

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh), July 12 : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday hit out at Telugu Desan Party (TDP) for not implementing 'zero' interest loan policy for the farmers.

In the Legislative Assembly, Leader of the House Reddy with the aid of a power point presentation placed data before the House to establish how the TDP had watered down the zero interest agriculture loan issue.

The presentation showed that of Rs 11,595 crore, the former TDP government had to pay as its share to the bank for zero-interest loans, but it paid just Rs 630 crore, which accounts for just five per cent. In the case of the Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) groups, it was not at all paid.

"Though 95 per cent of the farmers did not get the benefits, TDP has been resorting to false claims on the issue and is propagating that the zero interest loan scheme was a continuous process and there is nothing new in this scheme," he said.
The facts and figures showed that the "TDP has failed miserably in implementing the scheme".

The opposition members had pressed for an adjournment motion to take up the zero interest rate on farm loan issue for discussion, which according to them was inconclusive and tried to stall the Question Hour.

Members from the treasury benches, however, hit back stating that the meager amount paid by the TDP during its term cannot be treated as credible per cent. They likened the 5 per cent allocation as a "loincloth instead of a full-length dress".

"Naidu had earlier read out the data from the State Level Banking Conference and had also shown the Economic Survey books but could not establish his claim of paying zero per cent loans and how they were left untouched," Reddy said.

There was a commotion in the House when members from the opposition benches tried to interrupt the Chief Minister. Later, the Speaker adjourned the House.

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:08 IST

NHRC seeks detailed report from U'khand DGP on custodial death...

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Uttarakhand DGP Anil K Raturi, seeking a detailed report on the death of 18 years old boy in the police custody on July 11 in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:08 IST

Cops booked for youth's custodial death in Uttarakhand

Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): A case has been registered against five policemen in connection with an alleged custodial death of a youth in Sitarganj area of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand, the police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:04 IST

Man injured in blast while making explosive device in Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): A man was injured in a blast which took place when he was allegedly making an explosive device along with terrorists in Zasoo area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:04 IST

TRS leader Nalluri Srinivas, kidnapped three days ago, found...

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Nalluri Srinivas, who was kidnapped by Maoists three days ago, was found dead in Sukma District of Chattisgarh on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:02 IST

Goyal credits Modi with turnaround of Rae Bareli coach factory,...

New Delhi, July 12 (ANI) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government for the turnaround of Rae Bareli's Modern Coach Factory (MCF) while lambasting UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi saying not a single coach was produced during the rule of Congress

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:47 IST

55 FDI proposals received till June this year: Goyal

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Fiftyfive FDI proposals have been received till June this year, government said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:41 IST

Rajya Sabha rejects private member bill seeking reservation in...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Friday rejected by voice vote a private member bill seeking reservation in Parliament and Assemblies to OBC communities in proportion to their population.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:35 IST

Goa CM seeks resignations of four ministers

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 12 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday sought the resignation of four of his ministers as he wants to induct four new faces into the cabinet to accommodate the Congress defectors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:33 IST

NHRC issues notice to Haryana DGP in case of gang-rape of minor...

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notice to the Haryana Director General of Police, asking for a detailed report in the case of gang-rape of a 12-year-old Dalit girl in Nuh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:32 IST

Firemen attacked in Gurugram for reaching late to douse flames

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Angry residents in Gurugram's DLF Phase -3 attacked fire department officials over delay in reaching the spot where a fire broke out in the early hours of Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:29 IST

NHRC issues notice to TN DGP over suicide of man in police custody

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 12 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice, to the Director General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu over reported suicide of a man in police custody in Cuddalore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:21 IST

Assam: Two men died after heavy rains trigger floods in Golaghat

Golaghat (Assam) [India], July 12 (ANI): Two men died after their boat drowned in floods triggered by heavy rains, in Kamar Gaon village here. Over two lakh people across the state have been affected due to the deluge.

Read More
iocl