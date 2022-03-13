TDP MLA slams Andhra govt, says many promises made by CM Jagan to police not fulfilled

Amaravati(Andhra Pradesh)[India], March 13 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Anagani Satya Prasad on Sunday strongly criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving a 'raw deal' to the police with 'reverse PRC' and denial of various service benefits.

In a letter to the Andhara Pradesh CM, the MLA from Repalle constituency said that the police faced salary cuts in the Pay Reverse Commission and also their TA (travel allowance) payments were kept pending for nine months since June last year.

"Even the leave encashment was being denied. No bills were being given regarding the police allowances for the past six months," he said.

The TDP MLA also said that some police personnel opted for Andhra Pradesh even after being given a chance to join the Telangana service at the time of Reorganisation.



"Because of the unfair PRC given by the YCP regime, the Andhra Pradesh police were getting up to Rs 10,000 less salary than their Telangana counterparts."

Satya Prasad said many promises made to the police were not fulfilled. "During Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Velagada in Vizianagaram district on October 3, 2018, CM Jagan promised weekend holidays once their party would come to power," stated Satya.

He also reminded that youth was greatly overjoyed at the prospects of police jobs when Jagan Reddy made those announcements. "But, the job calendar last year notified just 450 police jobs. As per the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), the sanctioned police posts in all wings were 73,894 but only 59,553 were working in Andhra Pradesh. Right now, the government would have to fill 20,841 vacancies, which include 14,341 regular vacancies and the promised 6,500 vacancies towards implementing the weekend holiday system."

Prasad said over 15,000 policemen from constables to SIs fell ill during the coronavirus pandemic. "Over 300 died while on duty but no ex gratia has been paid to their families till now."

The TDP MLA requested the YCP regime to show humanity towards the police and resolve their service problems considering their sacrifices and services. (ANI)

