TDP MLAs oppose members' suspension, walkout from Andhra Assembly

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and party MLAs on Tuesday walked out of the Legislative Assembly opposing the move to suspend three of its members on charges of obstructing proceeding of the House.

The three suspended members include TDP's deputy floor leaders -- K Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Nimmala Ramanaidu.

They were suspended after Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion against them as they surrounded the speaker's chair protesting the government's response on pensions for women belonging to backward and minority communities.

The budget session of the Assembly started on July 11 and will continue till July 30.

The session is being run for 14 days excluding weekend holidays, i.e., Saturdays and Sundays. (ANI)

