TDP MLAs walk out of Andhra Pradesh Assembly, rejoin after some time

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Alleging that they were not being given a chance to speak in the House, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs on Wednesday held a brief walkout during the ongoing Andhra Pradesh Assembly session.

After a brief period, they rejoined the session.

Even before the commencement of the session today, the TDP MLAs and MLCs held a demonstration near the Assembly premises, demanding implementation of a free sand policy.



During the demonstration, led by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government is encouraging sand mafia.

Yesterday, 15 TDP MLAs were suspended by Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram for unruly behaviour on the floor during a discussion on the distribution of affordable houses of Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

After the suspension, Naidu had walked out of the Assembly. (ANI)

