TDP MPs walks out Andhra Pradesh Assembly [Photo/ANI]
TDP MPs walks out Andhra Pradesh Assembly [Photo/ANI]

TDP MLAs walks out of Andhra Assembly

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:31 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs on Thursday walked out from Andhra Pradesh Assembly alleging that Speaker K Siva Prasad Rao did not give them a chance to speak on the issue pertaining to asset division between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
The TDP MPs accused the YSRCP government of practising corruption while handing buildings to Telangana. The agitated MPs also accused the state government of accepting cash from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
Before the commencement of the day's proceedings, TDP MPs and MLCs held a protest rally outside the premises of the Assembly building alleging that the state government is spreading lies on the floor and is also acting in an undemocratic manner inside the House.
The protest was led by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.
The agitated MPs were seen holding placards and raising slogans against the ruling party.
On Wednesday, TDP MLAs had walked out of the Assembly as a protest over the suspension of three of their colleagues and for not being allowed to speak in the House.
The three MLAs - K Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Nimmala Ramanaidu - were suspended after Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion against them as they surrounded the speaker's chair protesting the government's response on pensions for women belonging to backward and minority communities. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:47 IST

Hyderabad: TDP organises 'Chalo Secretariat' protest against...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): Urging K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government not to demolish the Assembly and Secretariat buildings, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Thursday staged a 'Chalo Secretariat' protest here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:43 IST

Monkey menace on the rise in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Monkey menace in Shimla has reached a tipping point, with at least ten incidents of monkey bites reported daily in the capital city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:39 IST

Payal Tadvi suicide: Bombay HC orders bail plea hearing to be recorded

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Thursday ordered to video record further proceedings of the hearing on the bail applications of the three accused in the Payal Tadvi suicide case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:35 IST

Hyderabad: DRI intercepts five consignments of unaccompanied...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): The officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday intercepted five consignments of unaccompanied baggage of African nationals at Air Cargo complex of the Rajiv Gandhi International airport here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:33 IST

Bill to set up single water disputes panel introduced in LS

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A Bill that proposes to set up an Inter-State River Water Disputes Tribunal to resolve water disputes in a time-bound manner was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:27 IST

Raids at NCP leader Hasan Mushrif's Pune residence

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids at the residence of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Hasan Mushrif's residence here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:26 IST

Shashi Tharoor appears before Delhi court in connection with...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday appeared before a Delhi court in connection with a defamation case filed against him over his "scorpion on Shivling" remark.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:16 IST

Amarinder proposes joint operations on inter-state borders to...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 25 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday expressed concern over the spread of narco-terrorism by Pakistan and proposed joint operations on the inter-state borders as part of a series of collaborative measures to tackle drug menace.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:13 IST

Bihar Floods: District Administration issues advisory amid heavy...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): District Administration of Muzaffarpur has issued an advisory asking people to stay inside their houses amid heavy rainfall prediction by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bihar on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:11 IST

CBI court frames charges against Naveen Jindal, others in coal...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A special CBI court on Thursday framed charges against industrialist Naveen Jindal and others, in connection with the coal block allocation case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:07 IST

Court adjourns hearing on complaint against Mamata Banerjee's nephew

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned till August 13 the hearing on a complaint filed against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for allegedly filing a false affidavit along with his nomination papers for the 2014 general ele

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:05 IST

Govt shouldn't interfere in internal matter of any religion: SP...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader ST Hasan on Thursday said he is against the Triple Talaq Bill and believes that the central government should not interfere in the internal matter of any religion.

Read More
iocl