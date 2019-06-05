TDP MP K Srinivas rejects party whip position in LS

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): MP Kesineni Srinivas on Wednesday requested his party chief N Chandrababu Naidu to appoint another person as TDP's whip in the Lok Sabha.

"I thank Chandrababu Naidu for appointing me as party whip in Lok Sabha. But I humbly request him to appoint someone else who is more capable and efficient than me to that post as I feel that I am not suitable to handle the responsibilities of such a big post," Srinivas said in a letter to Naidu.

Apologizing for rejecting the post, Srinivas further wrote, "The people of Vijayawada have given me their blessings and elected me as their Member of Parliament. I would be more than happy to serve the constituency full time but not this post. Once again, I thank Chandrababu for possessing faith in me and my apologies for rejecting the post."

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Srinivas won against YSR Congress candidate Prasad Veera Potluri from Vijayawada. (ANI)

