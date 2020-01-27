TDP MP Ravindra Kumar hits out at Andhra CM for abolishing Legislative Council

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Monday hit out at Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for Andhra Pradhesh Cabinet's decision to abolish the Legislative Council.

"This is not a decision by the government but has been done by chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy. It shows there are no constitutional values and no respect for any constitutional bodies," Kumar told ANI.

He said, "Andhra Pradesh government is expected to follow values of the Constitution, unfortunately, it has taken an abnormal decision. Legislative Council may be dissolved for other reasons but not on the reason that it sent the bills to a select committee."

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet chaired by Reddy earlier today passed a draft bill to abolish the Upper House (ANI)