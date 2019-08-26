TDP protests against delay in allocation of flats to housing scheme beneficiaries

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state leaders and party members on Monday protested against the alleged 'failure' of state government in fulfilling its promise of allocating houses to the homeless people.

"We are questioning the government regarding their failure on fulfilling their promise of providing double bedroom houses to homeless people," TDP leader Ravula Chandra Shekhar Reddy told ANI.

"Throughout the state they conducted a survey on August 19, 2014. It was found that there are about 22 lakh people who are homeless, and they deserve a house. This statistics is as per the government's own data. However, now six years have gone but only 9,000 houses have been constructed", he added.

Reddy said that it is time for K. Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government to fulfill their promises made to people.

"Today we have invited people mostly from twin cities and Ranga Reddy district. Now it's time for the KCR government to rise up to the occasion and provide allotments as per housing programme to the needy people and fulfill their promises otherwise people will teach a lesson to this government," he said. (ANI)

