YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Photo/ANI
YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Photo/ANI

TDP questions Andhra govt's alleged expenditure on CM's camp office, residence

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:48 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Nov 7 (ANI): In a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu raised questions over the amount of money spent on the Chief Minister's new camp and residence office building.
On Wednesday, Naidu took to twitter to question the funds allegedly allocated to fix windows of the chief minister's residence.
He tweeted, "YSR Jagan's govt has allotted a whopping Rs 73 lakhs to fix windows for his house! Now that's one super expensive view at the expense of State exchequer! This comes at a time when AP is grappling with fiscal mess caused by mismanagement in the last 5 months. Truly cringe-worthy!"
In an official statement, the TDP chief further stated that even a new R&B buildings section along with supporting staff is also established.
Sharing details of different government orders, TDP alleged that soon after the swearing-in of Reddy, in June a government order was released for road widening works at his residence at Tadepalli village whereas on next day another order was released for making security arrangements like barricading, guard room, police barrack, security posts and helipad construction with an estimated amount of Rs 1.895 lakhs.
Further quoting expenditures on electro-mechanical works, security arrangements at the CM's residence, compensation for additional requirement of land of 0.14 acres for construction of view cutter among other, the TDP had accused state government of spending crores on the Chief Minister's order.
YS Jaganmohan Reddy was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May, 30 2019. He took over from TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu after the latter's party faced defeat in the assembly elections. (ANI)

