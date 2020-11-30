TDP rally demands compensation to farmers hit by Nivar

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs and MLCs organised a protest rally near the Andhra Pradesh assembly on the first day of the session, demanding immediate compensation to the farmers adversely affected by Nivar cyclone.

Opposition MLAs and MLCs protested with placards and damaged crops. They alleged that the state is ruled by cheats. TDP members raised slogans against the YSRCP government and demanded providing Rs 10,000 to every poor family affected by the cyclone.

TDP public representatives led by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the state government neither paid premium for crop insurance nor allowed farmers to pay, so the state government should take the responsibility to pay the premium for crop insurance. The YSRCP government did not even pay input subsidy and compensation.



"The government is also trying to fix power meters on agricultural motors which has made farmers furious. They will shunt YSRCP out," said Naidu.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday started with a condolence motion in memory of former president Pranab Mukherjee and singing legend SP Balasubrahmanyam.

The assembly condoled the demise of the two towering personalities and former MLAs of the house who passed away in the recent past. (ANI)

