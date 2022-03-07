TDP stages walkout during Governor's address on first day of Andhra Assembly Budget session

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs and MLCs staged a walkout during Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan's address to the joint session of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget Session of the State Assembly in Amaravati on Monday.



TDP legislators alleged that the Governor failed to safeguard the constitutional institutions.

This was the Governor's first offline address since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the earlier two occasions, Governor addressed the joint session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature in virtual mode from the Raj Bhavan, due to the pandemic situation. (ANI)

