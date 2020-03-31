TDP, the yellow virus, more dangerous than coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh Minister

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao on Tuesday slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu for critising the State government for not starting the free ration delivery system and said that "TDP, the Yellow virus, is more dangerous than coronavirus".

"Chandrababu Naidu has hid himself in Hyderabad and is surviving on oxygen due to fear of death. But he is doing politics. Our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not hide. He is taking measures to contain coronavirus, and saving lives. On the other hand, Naidu is doing mean politics even during these testing times," he said.

"TDP, the Yellow virus, is more dangerous than coronavirus. They are doing false propaganda that a woman died in Chodavaram in Visakhapatnam district unable to withstand the ration queue. It is not correct to propagate such false news at this sensitive time. She was an elderly woman, who was ill for sometime, and died yesterday. But her death is not due to standing in the ration line. We have ordered action on channels that propagated the false news," the minister said.

He further said that "the Opposition has been asking why village volunteers were not being used for distribution of ration. At present, the village volunteers are tracking foreign returnees, and monitoring the health conditions of the public. The government is using them to the optimum extent."

Kodali Venkateswara Rao in his concluding statement claimed that so far the Andhra Pradesh have distributed free ration to as many as 38 lakh Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. (ANI)

