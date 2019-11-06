TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (file pic)
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (file pic)

TDP to hold 12-hour protest 'Deeksha' against YSRCP on Nov 14

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 08:11 IST

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will hold a 12-hour protest against the YSRCP on November 14 for lamenting the alleged plight of sand mining workers, who TDP alleged have become jobless and are committing suicide under the incumbent regime led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.
"The state government should re-launch free sand policy that the TDP government implemented. Construction workers have become jobless with sand scarcity. The government should pay Rs 50,000 each for all the construction workers and Rs 25 lakhs for the families of those who committed suicides," said Chandrababu Naidu while addressing TDP observers meeting here on Tuesday.
"TDP is the party that started agitations against sand scarcity. We held statewide agitation on August 30 and October 25. We supported Long March of JSP in Visakhapatnam. Now we will hold 12-hour protest Deeksha on November 14," he said.
"The government says that the sand reserves are washed away in floods, it is sheer irresponsibility. Jagan government is in-humane; this government is insulting even the dead. No leader caused so much damage to the state. Sand scarcity and suicides of workers is a case study for the incapable rule. More than 40 people committing suicides within 10 days is evidence for the intensity of sand scarcity and the unruly behaviour of YSRCP leaders," said the former Chief Minister.
"The construction sector workers should be given a compensation of Rs 10,000 per month for these 5 months. Families of those who committed suicides should be paid Rs 25 lakhs compensation. YSRCP rule has been so anarchic and dictatorial in these five months," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 08:26 IST

Delhi: Schools reopen after extended Diwali break due to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Schools reopened on Wednesday after an extended Diwali break due to pollution with a large number of students seen using anti-pollution masks to protect them from health hazard.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 08:21 IST

TDP is politicising death of person: YSRCP MLA Reddy

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A YSRCP leader has alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is politicising the death of one "Veerababu" with the "false claim that he is a construction worker who committed suicide due to shortage of sand supply".

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 07:23 IST

Goa village imposes 'Swachhata Tax' on tourists clicking photos

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Parra, best known as the ancestral village of late Union Minister Manohar Parrirkar has started charging people for clicking photographs of a coconut palm-lined scenic landscape.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 07:16 IST

UP teacher objects to misbehaviour, thrashed by students

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A teacher was thrashed by a group of male students and their guardians after he reprimanded them after they allegedly misbehaved with girls at a college in Soraw area here on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 06:45 IST

Doctors, Kannada outfit protest against each-other over attack...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A group of doctors and members of a regional Kannada group staged protests against each other on Tuesday, five days after a woman doctor was allegedly assaulted inside a hospital here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 05:50 IST

Pakistan may have released poisonous gas to pollute air in...

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A BJP leader on Tuesday said that Pakistan and China should be blamed for the high levels of pollution in the national capital region and adjacent areas and alleged either of the two neighbouring countries could have released poisonous gases into India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 04:32 IST

Striking TSRTC employees rule out joining work as deadline ends;...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Thousands of striking Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees refused to return to work and vowed to intensify their protest even as the deadline set by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expired on Monday midnight.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 04:09 IST

Andhra Pradesh set to introduce English medium in govt shools

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): From the next academic year, Andhra Pradesh is set to introduce English medium from standard first to standard eight in government schools.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 04:07 IST

Convene meet of Insurance companies to expedite farmers' claims:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to convene a meeting of insurance companies to expedite the settlement of claims by farmers who lost their crops due to unseasonal rains in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 04:04 IST

Delhi District Court lawyers to continue boycott of work on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Delhi district court lawyers will continue to boycott judicial work on Wednesday to protest against the clash between lawyers and policemen at Tis Hazari court complex on November 2, Delhi Districts Courts Coordination Committee said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 04:00 IST

Top Muslim body accuses a section of media of spreading...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said that a section of media was involved in "rabble-rousing and propaganda" while reporting on the Ayodhya dispute which is sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 03:58 IST

Concerned about air pollution, Priyanka Gandhi asks Delhi...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Concerned with the alarming levels of pollution in the national capital, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday convened an emergency meeting of Delhi Congress leaders and asked them to launch a mass awareness campaign to help people combat the mena

Read More
iocl