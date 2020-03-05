TDP urges SEC to remove YSRCP flag colour from govt buildings ahead of local body polls

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has given a representation to State Election Commissioner (SEC), N Ramesh Kumar, regarding YSRCP flag colours painted on government buildings, terming it a violation of model code of conduct ahead of local body elections.

"We would like to bring to your notice certain issues that pose serious threat to the free and fair conduct of democratic elections to the local bodies. The YSRCP-led government in its over-excitement has painted gram panchayat buildings, school buildings, road dividers, electric poles and other public structures with the colours of YSRCP party flag," TDP state president K Kala Venkata Rao said in a letter to SEC.

"In some cases, the party symbol, fan, also has been painted, embarrassing the democratic values cherished for so long. This also led to sharp divisions and segregation among the people at ground level. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for local body elections issued by the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission in 2019 clearly states that no candidate shall use or permit private or public property to further their party symbols," the letter read.

Terming the issue as a clear violation of election code of conduct as it is bound to influence the voters, the party requested to "initiate stringent action against using the YSRCP party colours on GP buildings, school buildings, road drivers, electric poles and other public structures".

"Further for free and fair conduct of the election, it is necessary to immediately change the colour of GP buildings, school buildings, road dividers, electric poles and other public structures and village/ward secretariats, wherever YSRCO colours have been painted," the party said.

TDP said it is vital for the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission to take proactive measures in order to conduct free and fair elections with democratic spirit at its core.

"In order to restore the confidence on elections among the general public, it is pertinent for the SEC to function and act in an impartial manner in the conduct of the election," said TDP.

TDP further requested the state EC not to include village volunteers in the election process. TDP alleged that 90 per cent of village volunteers are YSRCP workers and they are mere volunteers but not government employees. If they are used in the process, they will influence the voting, the party said.

TDP leaders said that the election commissioner has assured them of convening a meeting of all political parties before the local body elections. (ANI)

