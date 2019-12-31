TDP will not celebrate New Year in view of Amaravati agitation: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced that his party will not celebrate New Year this time, in the view of farmers protest against the idea of three capitals proposed by the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

"TDP will not celebrate New Year in view of Amaravati agitation. We will join the thousands of protesting farmers and agricultural workers to #SaveAmaravati," Naidu tweeted.

The TDP chief said that three capitals announcement has thrust the state into chaos.

"These are devastating times for Andhra Pradesh. Instead of solving existing problems, the YS Jaganmohan Reddy Govt is creating new ones compounding the misery of people. The 3 Capitals announcement has thrust the state into chaos," read a letter posted by Naidu on Twitter.

"Thousands of farmers, Agri workers, women and children from all sections of the society are protesting on the roads - something that has never happened before. With hope in their hearts, they had given away their lands towards the construction of Amaravati. Their future must not be jeopardized. Their sacrifice must not go waste," it read.

Naidu also urged all party leaders, cadre and people to donate the money which they would have spent on celebrations to Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi.

"Every one of us must stand shoulder to shoulder with the farmers and their families and support them in their struggle against injustice, against tyranny," the letter read.

"I urge all party leaders, cadre and people to donate the money which they would have spent on celebrations to Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi which is representing thousands of protesting farmers and Agri workers. #SaveAmaravati most be the battle cry of each of us," it read. (ANI)

