CM Jaganmohan Reddy (L) and Chandrababu Naidu (R) (File photo)

TDP, YSRCP lock horns over reports of World Bank pulling out of Amaravati Capital Project

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:52 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Amidst reports of World Bank stepping out of lending USD 300 million for Amaravati Capital Project, TDP and YSRCP traded barbs on Friday with both parties blaming each other for the decision of the World Bank.
YSRCP MLA K Venkatarami claimed that the incumbent government in the state has nothing to with the decision while alleging that World Bank might have stepped back due to the decisions taken during the TDP government's tenure.
YSRCP MLA K Venkatarami Reddy said that the 45-day old YSRCP government has nothing to do with the World Bank decision. He alleged that the World Bank might have stepped back due to the decisions taken long back when the TDP government was in rule.
"Our government did not deny any loan for construction of capital Amaravati," he said.
On the other hand, TDP MLA and senior leader Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdari alleged that it was YSRCP that complained to the World Bank during its inspection in the area.
"World Bank might have stepped out of lending to Andhra Pradesh after knowing the corrupt track record of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy," the TDP MLA said.
Reacting to the development, BJP leader PVN Madhav said that the World Bank might have felt that it is not feasible to lend money to this project.
"State government which is in financial doldrums is also not in a condition to take up such a huge debt," he said.
(ANI)

