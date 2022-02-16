TDP's Nara Lokesh blames YSRCP-led Andhra Govt's 'averse policies' for 'tepid response' at Dubai Expo

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday expressed concern over the 'unenthusiastic response' meted out to Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries Goutham Reddy's presentations at Dubai Expo-2022.

Lokesh termed it as 'nothing unexpected' that the Minister had to make his presentations for investments to empty chairs. "Why had Goutham Reddy gone all the way to Abu Dhabi when the global investors knew about the adverse investment climate in AP?" questioned Lokesh.

In a statement, Lokesh reminded the Minister how the industrialists and companies have long been narrating to the outside world about their bad experiences with the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government. Many companies had gone away to other states because of threats and intimidation by the YSRCP rulers.



Lokesh said that the prestige of Andhra Pradesh had been badly maligned at the national and international levels. "Why would any affected company say a good word about the AP Government? In the past three years, not a single pro-industry or pro-business policies has been brought," said Lokesh.

Lokesh advised Minister Goutham Reddy to stop making futile efforts for new companies that would never come to the state because of the loss of image.

"It was clear the ruling YSRCP would not be able to create a favorable climate for investments and employment creation. At least, the Minister and his party should make efforts to retain the existing companies," added Lokesh. (ANI)

