Teaching of Preamble begins in MP govt schools

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): The Preamble to the Constitution of India is being taught in all government schools across the state starting today.

The Preamble was read in the presence of State Law Minister PC Sharma in Rajiv Gandhi School, Bhopal on Saturday.

The government of Madhya Pradesh had earlier decided that every Saturday, in all schools of Madhya Pradesh, there will be a recital of the preamble of the Constitution.

Sharma said: "The children will know about the constitution of Ambedkar. They will know that the constitution is not to be tampered with and the fact that Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christians are all one."

"Tomorrow is January 26, which is Constitution Day. It is the best constitution in the world. Hence, on the orders of the Chief Minister, a constitution lesson was taught in Rajiv Gandhi Government School," he added. (ANI)

