Tej Pratap Yadav, former cabinet minister of Bihar addresses a public event in Patna [Photo/ANI]
Tej Pratap denies rift with brother Tejashwi, threatens to 'rip apart' those spreading rumours

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 09:47 IST

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 6 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap has threatened to "rip apart" those spreading rumours on a "rift" between him and brother Tejashwi while likening himself to Lord Krishna and his brother to Arjun from Mahabharata.
"Tejashwi is busy with some work, so Arjun (Tejashwi) has sent Krishna (Tej) to be where Yashodha (Rabri Devi) is. There have been many rumours on the relationship of Arjun and Krishna on social media. People are making false claims that there is no connection left between them, the brothers have split up... but I will rip apart such people (dhar ke cheer denge). Whosoever will come between Krishna and Arjun will have to bear the wrath of 'Sudarshan Chakra' of Shri Krishna," he said while addressing the party's foundation day in Ranchi on Friday.
At the gathering, Tej Pratap appealed to his party workers to move aside and allow women to come forward.
Reiterating his father Lalu's vision to take women ahead, Tej Pratap told his party workers, "Please get aside and let women come forward. If women have to progress, they have to be in front. Wherever my program is held, I make women sit in the front, like my father used to do."
Less than a week after Lok Sabha election results were announced, Tej Pratap had blamed 'Arjun' Tejashwi for the RJD's drubbing. The party failed to secure even a single seat in Bihar, while BJP-led National Democratic Alliance bagged 39 of the 40 seats and Congress won one seat.
Asserting that the RJD needs an honest review not blame game, Tej Pratap had advised his brother to give tickets to only eligible candidates with a clean image in the 2020 Assembly elections. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:34 IST

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:30 IST

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:29 IST

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:28 IST

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:28 IST

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:27 IST

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:45 IST

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:44 IST

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:12 IST

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:12 IST

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:51 IST

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:44 IST

