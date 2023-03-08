Tej Pratap Yadav celebrates Lathmar Holi at Patna residence

Patna(Bihar) [India], March 8 (ANI): Bihar Environment, Forest and Climate change minister Tej Pratap Yadav celebrated Holi at his residence in Patna.

Tej Pratap Yadav was celebrating the traditional Lathmaar Holi.

As per the visuals, Tej Pratap was seen dressing in an outfit which resembled Lord Krishna. He along with a woman was dramatizing the celebratory traditions and rituals of Lathmar Holi.

He video-called Lalu Prasad Yadav in front of the media to seek his blessings on the Holi festival.

Lalu Prasad Yadav through video call talked to the media and greeted Holi's wishes to the public.

"I wish the people of our country a very happy Holi," Lalu said.

Earlier Tej Pratap Yadav took to Twitter to send best wishes on Holi.



"Happy Holi to all the people of Bihar and the People of India" He tweeted.

In another tweet, Tej Pratap Yadav shared pictures from his official account where he was seen playing Holi and exchanging colours with people at his residence.

Nationwide celebrations are going on in the country on the occasion of Holi.

Earlier Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to Twitter to send best wishes.

"Greetings and best wishes on the festival of colours, Holi. Holi is a symbol of social harmony. May this holy festival of Holi bring new colours of happiness to the lives of the people of the state. This holy festival also signifies the victory of good over evil. Celebrate the festival of Holi with love, brotherhood and harmony" Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tweeted.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav also greeted the public on Twitter.

"On the auspicious occasion of the colourful festival of colours symbolizing the victory of good over evil and love over jealousy, may your life always be coloured with colours of joy and happiness. This is the wish. Hearty colourful wishes of Holi to all the countrymen." Tejaswi Yadav tweeted.

Lathmar Holi is a unique ritual practised in Barsana village in Uttar Pradesh where women beat males with wooden sticks. Men sometimes tease the women to get their attention and then shield themselves from their beating. (ANI)

