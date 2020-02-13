Tej Pratap Yadav coins new slogan for Bihar elections

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav">RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday coined a new slogan to promote his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate of RJD for Bihar Legislative Assembly election 2020.

The new slogan is - 'Tez Raftaar, Tejashwi Sarkar'.

"We have resolved that we will make Tejashwi Yadav the next Chief Minister of Bihar after the Legislative Assembly election 2020. We have developed a special strategy for it," Tej Pratap said.

Tej Pratap Yadav issued new posters with the new slogan from his residence on Wednesday.

He declared that he will herald the new campaign in every district and village of the state. (ANI)

