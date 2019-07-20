RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
Tejashwi urges Centre to declare Bihar floods as national calamity; seeks Rs 10,000 cr assistance

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:19 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 20 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government to declare Bihar floods as a national calamity and sought the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for the state.
"We request the Modi government to declare flood and drought in Bihar as a national calamity and sanction a package of Rs 10,000 crore for the state as soon as possible," Tejashwi, also Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, said.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Friday reviewed relief operations for flood-affected people in the state at a high-level meeting held in the Secretariat.
According to Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, at least 33 people have died due to flood across the state, while approximately 26 lakh people in over 12 districts have been adversely affected by the calamity.
As many as 221 relief camps have been established and about one lakh people are taking shelter in these camps. More than 700 community kitchens are being run, Kumar has informed. (ANI)

