Tejashwi Yadav assures of working under Nitish's leadership, says "petty politics won't distract us"

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 18 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday took an apparent jibe at the BJP and said that those who want to "divert the attention" can do their job while adding that it is "certain" that the party will work under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The remarks of the RJD leader came after former JD(U) leader RCP Singh predicted that Nitish Kumar's JD(U) will merge with the RJD in the near future.

"Arrey chhoddiye..," said CM Nitish Kumar when asked about RCP Singh's remark.



Speaking to the reporters, Tejashwi said, "We've come together, we believe in working - to see how Bihar progresses and becomes a developed state. We are focused. Those who want to divert attention can do their work. But it's certain that we'll work under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar with a focus."

He said that the government has a combination of experience and blessings of the Chief Minister and RJD will work together with the JD(U).

"We are not going to get distracted. Let those who do petty politics, continue with what they do. There is experience and blessings of the CM and we are the people of the new generation - we will work together," Tejashwi said.

