Tejashwi Yadav criticizes BJP for speaking 'jumla jhoot' to public

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Ahead of the floor test in the Bihar Assembly that is slated to be held on August 24, newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party for speaking 'jumla jhoot' (propagating lies) and not working at the grassroots level for the development of the country.

"I am glad to know that since the time, the Mahagathbandhan decided to come together, we have begun talking about employment, about the future of the youth. On the contrary, when BJP was in power, only Hindu-Muslim and Mandir-Masjid were the issues discussed. Poison was being sown in society," Tejashwi Yadav told ANI.

Tejashwi Yadav asserted that he will fulfil the aspirations of the youth soon and lashed out at the BJP for making bogus claims on unemployment issues.

"Now, our focus is to fulfil the aspirations of the youth. Just wait for a few more days. You will soon know about how work for the people's welfare happens while being in power. On the contrary, I challenge the claims made by BJP about providing employment. Forget providing 19 lakh jobs to the people of Bihar, they (BJP) have not even provided 19 jobs. In the country, they promised to provide over 2 crore jobs to the people. They have not even provided close to 80 lakh jobs till now," Yadav told ANI.

Yadav added, "Till 2022, the Centre promised to make India a Rs 5 trillion economy and launch bullet trains. What is the reality of such claims? The Centre was going to provide a special package to the people of Bihar. Where is that? The Centre says 'jumla jhoot'. The 'sleeping media' will wake up."

"Because of the support of Nitish Kumar Ji, issues like unemployment are being raised. We are talking about real issues. We will surely fulfil the aspirations of the youth of the country," he added.



Calling BJP as Badka Jootha Party (meaning a party of liars), Yadav lashed out at Union Minister Giriraj Singh who hails from Bihar and said, "Instead of slamming us, he (Singh) should question the Prime Minister about the facts I just stated. Singh is merely a storyteller. He (Singh) does not know how to reach and work at the grassroots level. These people talk useless crap and do nothing. However, I assure you that, under the guidance of Nitish Kumar ji, we will fulfil the aspirations of the youth. Just wait for some more time. We do not do jumla baazi like BJP. BJP leaders are not leaders of the public."

Meanwhile, with the change in government in Bihar, a session of the state assembly has been convened for August 24. Legislators of the ruling Mahagathbandhan have given a notice for the removal of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Sinha, who is a BJP MLA, on Thursday refused to comment on the no-confidence notice submitted against him. "As long as I am on this post, I will give no statement to the media on this (political development)," Sinha told reporters.

The motion against Sinha is likely to be taken up by the House when it meets to enable the Nitish Kumar government to prove its majority.

Nitish Kumar-led government will go for a floor test on August 24. Kumar had earlier said that the government has the support of seven parties and 164 MLAs.

Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister on Wednesday for a record eighth time after he severed ties with BJP a day earlier and resigned as chief minister.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took oath as Deputy Chief Minister. (ANI)

