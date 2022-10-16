"Tejashwi Yadav will soon become the Chief Minister of Bihar", says RJD MLA

Kishanganj (Bihar) [India], October 16 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav became centrestage in the political premises after the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) MLA Izhar Asfi on Saturday claimed that Tejashwi Yadav soon will be the new Chief Minister of Bihar. "Almost everyone is ready but there are some formalities to be followed, it may take a couple of months late to fulfil them but Tejashwi will sit on the chair and become the Chief Minister of Bihar", he said.

While talking to reporters on Saturday RJD MLA Izhar Asfi added, "The people of Bihar want it and I think most of the leaders of the state are ready for it."

Earlier, in September a rift appeared in the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar after the senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari advised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to open an ashram to provide political training and to handover chief ministerial post to RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in 2025.

However, the Janata Dal (United) in a befitting reply to Tiwari said that people want to see Nitish Kumar at the highest post.



Addressing party workers at the RJD state council meeting in Patna, Tiwari said, "Long ago, Nitish Kumar had said that he will open the ashram and provide political training. I will remind him to open that ashram after making Tejashwi the chief minister in 2025. After that, I will also join you in the ashram and train the political workers there."

Replying to which Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha said in a tweet, "Nitish Kumar ji is not going to open the ashram yet. The prayers of crores of countrymen are with him, who want Nitish Ji to continue to serve the people of India while staying at the highest peak of power. But if you need, you should look for some ashram."

Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and rejoined hands with RJD to form the Mahagathbandhan government in August.

It was in 2020 when the BJP-JDU won the election in alliance with each other in Bihar and Nitish Kumar was made the chief minister despite BJP being the single largest party.

In less than two years' time, Nitish Kumar flipped his choices and in a surprise move went on to stitch an alliance with RJD and Congress to form a 'Grand Alliance' (Mahagathbandhan) government in Bihar. (ANI)

