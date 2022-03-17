Tejasvi Surya calls Yuva Morcha as BJP's backbone

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday said Yuva Morcha is the backbone of BJP that sails the party towards victory after every election.

Surya, who is also the president of BJP Yuva Morcha organized "Holi Milan" and "Vijay Utsav" at his residence in the national capital on Wednesday.



"We are celebrating Holi and Vijay Utsav together. Yuva Morcha is the backbone of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The workers of our Yuva Morcha had worked tirelessly in the five electoral states. After the victory in four states, Yuva Morcha workers are full of enthusiasm," the BJP leader told ANI.

On Karnataka High Court's verdict on Hijab issue, Surya said, "The country runs on law and order. It is everyone's responsibility to obey the High Court's order."

The BJP registered victory in Assembly elections in four states. The party set new records by winning Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. Further, it also managed to hold power in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. (ANI)

