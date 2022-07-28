Tejasvi Surya to hold 'Jan-Sampark Abhiyan' for three days in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India] July 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya on Thursday said he would be leading a 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' for the next three days in Bihar.

In the three-day BJYM campaign, workers from all over the nation have been invited.

Talking to mediapersons at the Patna airport, Surya said, "A national meeting of BJYM workers has been organised for the next three days in Patna and in this regard, all groups of BJYM workers in the state will start a door-to-door campaign, in which all the Prime Minister's youth welfare schemes, opportunities that were provided to the youth of the nation will be discussed with the common people in the state's constituencies".



Speaking about the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Sonia Gandhi over which the Congress has held protests, Surya said the law was the same for all in the country but the Gandhi family thought of itself as above the system.

"When an SIT enquiry was held against PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah ji, then also they both fought like a common citizen for over 20 years until they were proved innocent. All the protests and outrages by the Congress workers reflect that the party led by the Gandhi family does not believe in democracy and the judicial system," he said.

On the killing of a BJYM worker in Karnataka, Surya said "We have zero tolerance against terrorists and separatists groups in any part of India and that not only PFI but all the Islamist radical groups who create such tension amongst people."

On Tuesday night, Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in the Dakshin Kannada district of the state. Nettar was killed in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne people. (ANI)

