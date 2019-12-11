Telangana: Akbaruddin Owaisi files requisition to shift hate speech case from Nirmal to Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has filed requisition to shift his hate speech case from Nirmal to Hyderabad, citing ill health.

The court is yet to hear the matter. On Tuesday, Owaisi had appeared before the court in Nirmal for hearing.

This comes weeks after Saidabad police registered a case against Owaisi following court's order for his controversial '15 minute' threat at a meeting in Karimnagar in July earlier this year. (ANI)