Telangana: All India Youth Congress launches online campaign against Centre over unemployment issue

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 10 (ANI): All India Youth Congress on Thursday launched an online social media campaign to remind the Central Government of its promise of creating two crores jobs per year.

"We have organised a campaign to remind the BJP-led government at the Centre of its promise of generating 2 crores of jobs each year and employing youths. They have forgotten about their promise. The Centre must roll out a notification for at least 10 lakh jobs at the earliest," said Ponnam Prabhakar, former Congress MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President while speaking to ANI.

"In these times, families belonging to Below Poverty Line are most affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government should also provide Rs 6000 every month for the next one year to these families under Nyay Scheme. We will keep creating pressure on them," Prabhakar said.

Last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that around two crore people had lost their jobs in a span of four months amid the COVID-19 pandemic and stated that the "truth about unemployment" cannot be hidden from the country.

The Gandhi scion commented on a media report and had tweeted, "In the last 4 months, around 2 crore people have lost their jobs. The future of 2 crore families is in the dark. The truth about unemployment and destruction of the economy cannot be hidden from the country by peddling fake news and hatred on Facebook."

The report attached by Congress leader with his tweet claimed that around 1.89 crore jobs were lost due to the COVID-19 spread from April onwards. (ANI)

