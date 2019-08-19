TDP leaders join BJP in presence of JP Nadda
TDP leaders join BJP in presence of JP Nadda

Telangana: Around 60 prominent TDP leaders join BJP

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 04:48 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Around 60 prominent national, state and district level leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) along with thousands of party workers on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here in presence of BJP working president JP Nadda.
"It is a very, very good sign as far as the Telangana unit is concerned, as well as this positive sign which flows to Andhra Pradesh also," said Lanka Dinakar, who himself shifted from TDP to BJP in June earlier this year.
"Thousands of TDP workers have joined the BJP. Besides them, around 60 prominent national, state and district level leaders have joined the BJP in the presence of JP Nadda. Many are coming forward to join our party after passage of Triple Talaq Bill and abrogation of Article 370," Dinakar added.
Speaking at the event, Nadda said that the BJP will elect its national president before December 31.
"In September, elections will be held on 8 lakh booths. In October, Mandal elections will be held, and in November Zila elections will be held. By December 15 elections in all states will be over. Before December 31, the elections for national president of BJP will be completed," Nadda said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 04:22 IST

Telangana: People take out candle march to create awareness...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A group of people belonging to an organisation here took out candle march condemning the recent sexual assaults in the state and to create awareness amongst people against the crime.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 03:17 IST

Let us free PoK and merge it with India: Jitendra Singh

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday echoed sentiments of his cabinet colleague Rajnath Singh on merging Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 01:49 IST

J-K: Army rejects Shehla Rashid's 'baseless' allegations

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Indian Army on Sunday rejected Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid's allegations regarding situation in Jammu and Kashmir and termed them "baseless".

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 01:31 IST

Leh's Magnetic Hill: Myth or Real?

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The mysterious Magnetic Hill in Ladakh - the phenomenon that defies gravity - is one of the centres of attractions in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:10 IST

Fugitive gang leader for duping passengers arrested from Mumbai...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A fugitive gang leader of agents, who used to cheat passengers on the pretext of providing visa, was arrested from Mumbai Immigration by a Delhi Police team deployed at IGI Airport in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:05 IST

4G internet services to be made operational only after assessing...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Sunday said the 4G internet services have not been restored as a precaution to keep a check over rumour-mongering that can vitiate the atmosphere.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:05 IST

Bengaluru: Jain community files police complaint after Hindi...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): An FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the Jain community in Bengaluru against some alleged pro-Kannada activists who created ruckus at a Jain prayer hall in the city.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:05 IST

Yamuna water level rise: DM orders evacuation of people from...

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): In view of the rising water level in the Yamuna River in the national capital, the District Magistrate (East) has issued orders to concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrates to evacuate people and shift them to relief camps or suitable locations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:54 IST

150 people rescued from Lahul-Spiti after road washes away due...

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): As many as 150 people, including foreigners, were rescued after a road was washed away due to the incessant rain in Lahul-Spiti district, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:41 IST

Assam: ZUF cadre apprehended by troops of Assam Rifles

Cachar (Assam) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Troops of Assam Rifles on Saturday apprehended a ZUF cadre from Namdailong area of Cachar District in South Assam with arms and ammunition.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:33 IST

Sukhbir Singh Badal slams Amarinder Singh for deciding to...

Abohar (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday condemned Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, the person who, the former asserted, is primarily responsible fo

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:31 IST

Rajasthan: Govt promises fair probe into death of Harish Jatav,...

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The family members of Rattiram Jatav, who had consumed poison on August 15, ended their three-day-long strike on Sunday after talks with Tapukura hospital administration.

Read More
iocl