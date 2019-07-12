Telangana Assembly to conduct special session on July 18 and 19 to pass New Municipal Act

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Telangana Legislative Assembly will meet on July 18 and 19 to consider and pass the New Municipal Act, an official statement here said on Thursday.

The bill will be introduced on 18th July and a day's time will be provided for the legislators to go through. After deliberations, the same will be passed on July 19.



''It will be a special session only to consider and pass the Act and there will not be any other business, like question answers. The Legislative Council will meet only on July 19 to pass the Act," the statement read.

This 'special session' would be conducted to consider and pass the Act and no other issue would be discussed in the Assembly.



After finalising the New Municipal Act, it has been sent to the law department for wetting.

If the Act gets passed, the legislature elections are likely to be held during the first week of August 2019. (ANI)





