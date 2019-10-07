Telangana BJP President K Laxman speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on Monday
Telangana BJP chief hits out at KCR govt for sacking TSRTC employees

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:01 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Hitting out at the KCR government over the sacking of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees, the BJP state unit chief K Laxman assured that his party would see that the interest of the workers is protected.
"The BJP is going to fight it out democratically and legally and we see that the interest of TSRTC employees is protected," Laxman said while speaking to media.
"The government cannot on its own in a single stroke, sack 50,000 workers who have been working for decades. They have got their own rights," he added.
"When they (workers) have given a notice for strike a month before, the government should have discussed with them and tried to solve some of their demands," Laxman said.
"The government has promised that TSRTC employees will be treated at par with government employees. Their salaries will be increased but instead of doing that, the government is not paying the employees on time," the state unit chief of the BJP further said.
"The government wants TSRTC to go in loss. They want to handover RTC to private hands and to people close to them," he said.
On being asked how the BJP will fight it out democratically, Laxman said, "This is the fate of people of Telangana that they are not allowed to protest and criticize the government."
"We are definitely going to chalk out a long program as not only TSRTC employees but students and civil services officers are facing problems under this government," he added. (ANI)

