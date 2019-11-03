Picture Courtesy - K Laxman Twitter
Picture Courtesy - K Laxman Twitter

Telangana BJP chief submits report to JP Nadda over TSRTC employees strike

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 06:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Telangana BJP president K Laxman on Saturday met BJP working president JP Nadda in Delhi and submitted a report over the ongoing strike of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC">TSRTC) employees.
"Submitted a brief report to BJP National Working President JP Nadda, on the ongoing RTC">TSRTC Strike and updated about the current political situation in Telangana," Laxman tweeted.
While speaking to ANI over the phone, Laxman recalled the incidents of police "manhandling" the BJP leaders.
He shared that BJP MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay was manhandled by police during a march held to observe the mourning of the death of a RTC">TSRTC employee.
Laxman said that he will bring all the matters to the notice of BJP president Amit Shah and Nadda.
Sanjay will also move a privilege motion in the upcoming session of Parliament.
Earlier on Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao set November 5 deadline for protesting RTC">TSRTC employees to join back and said that there will be no merger of the transport corporation with the state government "on any condition".
"On any condition, there is no merger of RTC with government, this is decided by the state cabinet. 5100 private buses permission is granted in the state. This strike is declared illegal by labour commissioner. If any strike (is) declared illegal then employees and department relation do not exist. This agitation has started especially during the students' exams and festive season," Chandrashekar Rao told media.
Rao added, "Central government has brought the Motor Vehicles Act which permits privatisation, it is the law of land. That is the reason we have taken this decision."
The Chief Minister said that 67 per cent hike was done by the state government.
"After the privatisation, all the passes will be valid and accepted. I am not bulldozing, according to the Centre's decision, we are acting. We will always work by keeping the public necessity in mind. 5,100 private buses are given route permit in the state. The RTC is demanding for never-ending wishes. The Cabinet decided not to merge RTC with the government. Government has courtesy towards the small jobs. And that is the reason we are hiking their salaries. There is no change in the cabinet decision of privatisation," Rao said.
Before November 5, RTC">TSRTC employees who turn back will be accepted, the Chief Minister said.
"If not we will give permission to another 5,000 buses. The opposition parties are the killers. They are provoking the RTC employees and they are responsible for their deaths. RTC Unions and opposition parties are the 100 per cent culprits. Nobody can dictate the government. Wherever the BJP government is present privatization has been done by them. It is BJP who removed RTC in Madhya Pradesh... If we obey the RTC demands then the other corporations will also demand for the same," Rao said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 07:00 IST

Andhra: Search operations conducted at bus stand, toll plaza to...

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A bomb disposal squad along with a dog squad conducted search operations at a bus stand in Kanchikacherla town and Keesara toll plaza in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district to ensure the internal security.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 06:31 IST

Odisha govt suspends forest official over corruption, sexual...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Odisha Government on Saturday suspended Rayagada Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) named Debarchan Behera with immediate effect over allegations of corruption and sexual harassment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 06:14 IST

Punjab govt launches 'badge of logo' dedicated to Guru Nanak...

Chandigarh [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Punjab Government on Saturday launched the badge of logo dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 06:08 IST

Won't rest until Andhra govt recalls 'draconian' order issued...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday again criticised the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government over its order providing power to the secretaries of government departments to sue media houses with re

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 05:43 IST

Is there a new 50-50 biscuit? Owaisi takes jibe at BJP, Shiv...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Taking a jibe on the ongoing power tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked whether '50-50' is a new biscuit in the market.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:43 IST

Centre to set up, strengthen AHTUs, WHDs across country

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The central government has announced to set up and strengthen Anti-Human-Trafficking-Units (AHTUs) and Women Help Desks (WHDs) across the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:32 IST

MoS Kishan Reddy to attend 'No Money for Terror' conference in Australia

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy will attend the 'No Money for Terror' international conference in Australia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:29 IST

Andhra Pradesh: RMO on fast unto death after allegedly being...

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A Resident Medical Officer (RMO) from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district is on fast unto death in front of a government-run hospital in Machilipatnam alleging that she has been sacked from her post.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:10 IST

164 trained recruits join Ladakh Scouts Regiment

Ladakh [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Attestation Parade was held on Saturday at 'The Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre' in Leh to mark the entry of 164 trained recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as soldiers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:01 IST

Press Council of India expresses concern over Andhra govt's...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Press Council of India (PCI) chairman Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad has expressed grave concern over the order issued by the Andhra Pradesh government granting permission to the Secretaries of respective departments to initiate legal action with regard to public

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 03:41 IST

Maradu flats row: SC-constituted committee sanctions Rs 25 lakhs...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court-appointed committee in Maradu flats demolition case on Saturday sanctioned Rs 25 lakhs each for 20 claim petitioners.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 03:26 IST

260 centres opened in Telangana to purchase cotton from farmers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy held a review meeting with officers of Cotton Corporation of India in Hyderabad.

Read More
iocl