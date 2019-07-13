Telangana Chief Minister Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo)
Telangana: BJP, Cong oppose Assembly session to enact new municipalities laws

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:44 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): The BJP and Congress on Saturday opposed the decision of the Telangana government to conduct a special Legislative Assembly session to enact new laws for municipalities.
Telangana government has planned a special legislative Assembly session to enact new laws for the municipalities in the state. The session is scheduled to be held for two days on July 18-19.
Recently, the Telangana High Court directed the state election commission to conduct municipal elections on the existing laws.
Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash has asked for an Assembly session of at least 10 days.
Speaking to ANI, Subhash said, "The assembly will begin from July 18. The session will be held only for two days. The main aim of this session is to pass a Municipal Bill."
Demanding to extend the Assembly session for 10 days, he said, "The Karif season has arrived and farmers are ready to show seeds but they are waiting for rains. Since monsoon has not arrived yet, the government must plan an alternative to help farmers and provide them a proper amount of irrigation water. Also, the state should take immediate steps to overcome water crisis."
"The state is in the grip of corruption, especially in the revenue department. A tahsildar was recently caught with an amount of Rs 93 lakh. So all these issues are to be discussed in the Assembly," he added.
He claimed that the TRS government is afraid of more than two sessions as opposition lawmakers will raise questions on these issues. "This is the reason why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has planned two days session. We demand to extend the Assembly session for 10 days," BJP spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy too opposed the two days session stating that there is no need for conducting a special session to enact new laws for municipalities.
"The High Court has directed the state election commission to conduct the Municipal elections on the existing laws. This is a wasteful act of the state government," he said. (ANI)

