Telangana: BJP delegation meets Governor, takes up TSRTC workers' issues with him

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A BJP delegation here met Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a memorandum regarding the issues related to the strike of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers, which entered the 12th day on Wednesday.

"The BJP delegation met Governor of Telangana as the strike is continuing for more than 12 days. The employees did not receive a salary for the month of September, but the government misrepresented the fact that they were not given a salary as they are not working. This is not correct," N Ramchander Rao, a BJP MLC, told ANI.

"In fact, the employees have been on strike since October 5. Moreover, the government is not prepared to talk to the employees union because of their egoistic attitude. TSRTC lands worth Rs 80,000 crore have been misused by the TRS government for their own benefits. We requested the Governor to interfere and solve the issues," he added.

Telangana unit BJP president Dr K Laxman tweeted, "Submitted Memorandum to Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan regarding the issues related to TSRTC."

In its memorandum, the party stated that "as you are aware, the RTC employees have been on strike for the last 12 days, but there haven't been any efforts by the government to address the issues raised by the employees nor has it bothered about the acute inconvenience and hardships being faced by the people at large during the festival season."

It said that the state government has been "obstinate and adamant in its stance and what is baffling is that it is taking recourse to tactics of intimidation to browbeat the RTC employees."

"Many believe that the government has been doing this with an ulterior motive of handing over the prime properties of RTC at vantage locations across Telangana to private individuals, individuals who have close proximity with the ruling party," the memorandum read.

"The BJP has demanded to instruct the government to pay salary for all employees of RTC for the work done during the month of September 2019. It has further demanded to instruct the government to withhold the process of giving RTC land on lease to private parties, including such initiatives which are conceptualised under BOT," it added.

Moreover, the party has asked the Telangana Governor to "instruct the government to appoint full-time Chairman and Managing Director to manage the affairs of the RTC as per the statute."

It has also asked to instruct the government to follow the High Court advice and invite the RTC employees for negotiations. (ANI)

