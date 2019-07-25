Telangana: BJP delegation meets Health Minister, urges to set up Ayurvedic hospitals in all districts

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Thursday met Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender and urged him to set up Ayurvedic hospital in all districts of the state.

"Today, we met Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender and requested him not to shift the Charminar Hospital because many patients who believe in Ayurveda visit this hospital. We have also requested the minister that Central government is allotting funds to the state and 58 crores are lying with the Ayush department. The health department should start Ayurvedic hospitals in all the districts of Telangana." former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya told ANI.

Dattatreya also said that the minister has positively responded to them. (ANI)

