Telangana BJP President's yatra denied permission; HC to hear matter on 'emergency basis'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Telangana High Court is slated to hear, on an emergency basis, the matter raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president in Telangana, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, related to the state police denying permission to BJP workers to go to Bhainsa to participate in Praja Sangrama Yatra.

The BJP state president had called for a Praja Sangrama Yatra, for which the permission was denied by the state police, following which the party members approached the High Court on Monday. Telangana BJP was scheduled to start the fifth phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra today.

After the police denied permission on Sunday, Telangana BJP condemned the state government's behavior and demanded an immediate grant of permission for conducting the march.

BJP spokesperson NV Subhash took a jibe at the K Chandrashekar Rao's government and said: "This shows that the KCR government wanted to create unnecessary tension and disturb the peaceful Padyatra."

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was to commence the fifth phase of the padayatra from the Nirmal district after performing a special pooja at Adelli Pochamma Talli Temple. The concluding meeting was also decided to be held in Karimnagar.

The padayatra, if permitted, will be continued till mid-December.

According to an official statement dated November 23 by the BJP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar has finished four phases of the Praja Sangram Yatra. "He walked against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family-corrupt-dictator rule till now and covered 1,178 km in 13 Lok Sabha and 48 Assembly constituencies in 21 districts," the statement read.

Meanwhile, BJP had also moved a lunch motion petition on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) issuing notices to BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh in the alleged MLA poaching case, which will also be heard by the High Court soon.

Telangana Police summoned BL Santosh on November 19 in connection with the alleged attempts of the BJP to poach MLAs from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The Cyberabad Police had on October 26 arrested three persons - Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy at a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy on charges that they attempted to poach some TRS MLAs to the BJP.

Earlier on November 6, Telangana BJP MLA Etela Rajender accused the KCR government of trying to "finish the opposition" by "purchasing" their legislators.

Rajender was reacting to the remarks made by Chief Minister KCR over the alleged poaching attempts by the BJP, in which he alleged that the BJP had "destroyed" the country and also "killed" democracy in the country.

Slamming KCR over his remarks, the BJP MLA said that TRS "killed" democracy by buying the MLAs from other parties despite having an absolute majority since 2018. He alleged that the TRS is luring the MLAs of other parties by "frightening" them and offering them money.

"By frightening the MLAs and promising some contracts in the constituency and giving money to MLAs, they are being lured into his party. In the same way, 12 MLAs were bought. KCR finished the democracy. Whatever KCR said is suitable to him and not to others," Rajender added. (ANI)