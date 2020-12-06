Telangana BJP terms KCR's support to Bharat Bandh as 'politically motivated'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana spokesperson NV Subhash on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), by calling his decision to support the farmers' call for Bharat Bandh a "politically motivated" move.

He alleged that the decision has been taken by KCR due to BJP's growing popularity in the GHMC elections.

Subhash's response comes after Telangana Chief Minister extended full support to the Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by farmers protesting the new agriculture laws.

Speaking to ANI, Subhash asserted that the Centre's agriculture laws that the farmers have been opposing were brought in for their benefit, and leaders like KCR were opposing them for "political interests".

"The growing popularity of the BJP in Telangana the recent results in Dubbaka by-election and GHMC elections, TRS chief is ignoring the interests of the farming community and announced his participation in the bandh," Subhash said.



"The agriculture laws have been brought in for the benefit of the farmers and leaders like KCR are opposing them for their own political interest. The farm sector was left in a lurch for decades without reforms. The successive governments have not dared to touch the sector for political reasons. The mandis have become exploiting centres and getting MSP was a distant dream for them," he added.

The BJP spokesperson further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to initiate reform in agriculture and said that agricultural scientists and experts have lauded the laws stating for providing fresh market avenues for farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

"Opposing the farm laws, the KCR government is making a major blunder. This government is drawing battle lines by going against the Centre's initiative to make agriculture a profitable venture. The BJP will launch a campaign in support of farm acts to create awareness among the people about their benefits," he added.

Farmer unions have said they will intensify their agitation against the farm laws and will go ahead with the proposed 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8. Farmer organisations said they were not satisfied with amendments being proposed by the government after several rounds of meetings with the Centre.

Several other parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc have extended their solidarity with the farmer.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for over a week now against the three farm laws. The Centre is engaging with farmers to settle their differences.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

