Telangana BJP to start 5th phase of Praja Sangram Yatra next week

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will start the fifth phase of Praja Sangram Yatra on November 28.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar will commence the fifth phase of the padayatra from Nirmal district after performing a special pooja at Adelli Pochamma Talli Temple. The concluding meeting will be held in Karimnagar. The padayatra will be continued till December mid.

According to BJP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar has finished four phases of Praja Sangram Yatra. "He walked against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family-corrupt-dictator rule till now and covered 1,178 km in 13 Lok Sabha and 48 Assembly constituencies in 21 districts," said BJP statement.

Meanwhile, BJP moved a lunch motion petition on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) issuing notices to BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh in the alleged MLA poaching case.

The High Court will hear the matter soon.



BL Santosh was summoned by Telangana Police on November 19 in connection with the alleged attempts of the BJP to poach MLAs from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The Cyberabad Police had on October 26 arrested three persons - Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy at a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy on charges that they attempted to poach some TRS MLAs to the BJP.

Earlier on November 6, Telangana BJP MLA Etela Rajender accused the KCR government of trying to "finish the opposition" by "purchasing" their legislators.

Rajender was reacting to the remarks made by Chief Minister KCR over the alleged poaching attempts by the BJP, in which he alleged that the BJP had "destroyed" the country and also "killed" democracy in the country.

Slamming KCR over his remarks, the BJP MLA said that TRS "killed" democracy by buying the MLAs from other parties despite having an absolute majority since 2018. He alleged that the TRS is luring the MLAs of other parties by "frightening" them and offering them money.

"By frightening the MLAs and promising some contracts in the constituency and giving money to MLAs, they are being lured into his party. In the same way, 12 MLAs were bought. KCR finished the democracy. Whatever KCR said is suitable to him and not to others," Rajender added. (ANI)

