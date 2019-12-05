Telangana: Case registered against BJP MLA for making derogatory comments

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Police here have registered a case against BJP MLA Raja Singh for allegedly making derogatory comments against one of the accused involved in the Telangana rape and murder case.

The police filed the case based on a complaint by a person identified as Mohammed Nawazuddin.

Nawazuddin, in his complaint, has accused Singh of making a derogatory statement, while speaking on the topic of the rape and murder of the veterinary doctor which happened in Shadnagar police station of Ranga Reddy district in Telangana.

Earlier today, the Telangana High Court approved the setting up of a fast-track court in Mahabubnagar to hear the case.

The accused identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Ranga Reddy court on Saturday.

A veterinarian was allegedly gang-raped and killed by four persons who burnt her body under the limits of Shadnagar police station in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on the intervening night of November 27 and 28. (ANI)

