Telangana Chief Minister has transformed into a dictator: BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): BJP's state unit Chief Spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao on Monday attacked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his handling of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees' strike and said that he has transformed into a dictator.

"BJP believes what is happening in Telangana is a daylight murder of democracy. We also believe Chief Minister Rao is not a leader and he has transformed into a dictator," Krishna Sagar Rao told ANI.

"Since 44 days, about 50,000 TSRTC employees are on the streets for very simple demands and this state government led by Chief Minister Rao has filed a legal affidavit to the court stating they will not talk with the unions," he added.

He further said that BJP has been extending support to the TSRTC unions because they believe that the workers' strike has a basis and they have a democratic and legal right to protest.

"Now in Telangana, that is not allowed," Krishna Sagar Rao said.

The BJP Chief Spokesperson added: "We are pleading with the people of Telangana to revolt against the government and Chief Minister Rao, who is not driven by people-centric agenda. He is actually enslaving even his cabinet ministers."

The employees of TSRTC have been on a strike since October 5 with several demands including revision of pay.

At least five RTC employees have committed suicide since the commencement of the strike. (ANI)

