Telangana CM advises people not to fall prey to BJP's policies

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], August 17 (ANI): Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday advised people not to fall prey to BJP's policies.

KCR on Tuesday inaugurated the District Collectorate office in Vikarabad. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "There is a need to protect Telangana so that the foxes do not come and eat it again. We need to see it does not go back to the old system. We cannot let the conditions deteriorate again, and do not fall prey to their political interests. I fought for 14 years during the agitation. I went to the brink of death and achieved this state. We are implementing many welfare schemes. All these schemes should continue. Industries, IT and agriculture should be advanced."

KCR said Telangana is progressing amazingly and moving forward in all fields.



"Those at the Centre say that what we give are freebies. Some people with flags blocked my bus. What did they get done? Has BJP done any good for 8 years? People should discuss it. If we do not have a politically conscious society, we will be robbed. We were crushed in the hands of the united rulers. Farmers ate curd rice and died after consuming pesticides back then. We have to be vigilant and see those days do not come again," Rao stated.

The Telangana CM said that no one has benefited from the central government.

"If you are fooled by the BJP flag, they will put meters for electricity in the fields and fill the bellies of big people. Should not the electricity in fields be given for free? Gas and petrol prices have increased. Banks are being robbed. Lakhs of crores of rupees have been looted," he alleged. (ANI)

