Telangana CM is supporting middlemen, not famers: BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 2 (ANI): BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman on Sunday said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is supporting the middlemen and not farmers by opposing centre's farm laws.

Dr Laxman told ANI, "Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao had organised a meeting in the name of Rythu Vedika, an official programme and he converted that official program into a political platform."

"We are surprised to note that in an official programme he attacks BJP. So he is scared of BJP and the growth of BJP in Telangana is causing a lot of inconvenience to him. He is frustrated and in desperation he is criticising Modi Government and also finding fault with the newly formed agriculture laws. This means that he is supporting the middlemen and not the farmers," he added. (ANI)