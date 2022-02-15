Telangana CM is talking like a traitor, undermining Army: BJP on KCR demanding proof of surgical strike

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 15 (ANI): After Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao stirred a row by asking for proof from Centre of the surgical strike carried out by Army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on him saying that he talking like a "traitor".

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Monday addressed media persons at the party's office in the state and said, "Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is talking like a traitor to undermine the Indian Army. A traitor like you who is an agent of Pakistan and China doesn't deserve to be on the land of Telangana. The people of Telangana will chase you away for sure."

He further said that the comments of the Chief Minister have enraged people adding that their "blood is boiling."

"All of India is ashamed for the insult done to the Indian Army by the Chief Minister KCR yesterday," the BJP leader said.

"You have been reading the script written by the Congressmen," he added.



Rao has recently received a lot of flak from BJP for demanding proof of the surgical strikes.

On Sunday, he had said, "Even today, I am asking for the proof. Let the government of India show (the proof). The BJP makes false propaganda that is why people are asking for it."

Telangana Chief Minister also took a swipe at BJP claiming that it was "acting like a monarch" in a democracy.

The Indian Army had conducted surgical strikes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016 after 19 of the Indian Army soldiers were killed in the base camp in Uri.

Meanwhile, India on Monday observed the third anniversary of the Pulwama attack where 40 personnel were killed in an attack on the CRPF convoy that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. (ANI)

