Telangana CM KC Rao speaking in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Telangana CM KC Rao speaking in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Telangana: CM KCR extends wishes on fifth statehood day

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 18:14 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday extended his greetings on the fifth anniversary of the foundation of the state and credited the Telangana residents for the progress it has made.
"The confidence of people of Telangana on us that those of us who spearheaded a relentless and non-compromising struggle to achieve the state would also take the new state forward in the path of progress, has been kept up cent per cent. By giving equal importance to both development and welfare we initiated the process of reconstruction of the state," said Rao in a statement.
The statement added, "The success of Mission Bhagiratha Scheme, aimed at a comprehensive and permanent solution to drinking water, is literally visualized by people. Despite scorching terrible summer people are not at all worried about drinking water thanks to Mission Bhagiratha. The works of Mission Bhagiratha are almost completed."
"Within a very short period, we were able to find a complete solution to the power crisis. Once to have power was news, but now, to have a cut is news. I am happy to announce that in the entire country, Telangana is the one and the only state, that provides round the clock 24-hour power supply to all sectors including agriculture," Rao's statement further read.
The statement also talks at great length about the other major successes of the state government and the major changes in Telangana. It also stated how communities such as weavers, fishermen and shepherds have benefitted across the state due to targeted help provided to them and asserted the importance of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and other ongoing projects on Godavari and Krishna rivers will positively impact the farmers.
The statement towards the end urges the people to ensure "successful implementation of the new Panchayati Raj, new Municipal and new Revenue Acts" with their participation. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:27 IST

Giriraj Singh asks people to make 'population control law' a movement

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Reiterating his stand on controlling India's population, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday asked people to make 'population control law' a movement.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:25 IST

Amid uproar over "Hindi imposition", Centre alters draft education policy

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): After a huge outcry and allegations of Hindi imposition by many states, the Centre on Monday made changes to the new Draft National Education Policy, making the language optional.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:14 IST

No relief in sight, heatwave conditions to continue for 2 days

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that there will be no relief to the people from the heatwave conditions in the northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India for two days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:58 IST

BJP MLA thrashes NCP woman leader, later says will apologise

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 03 (ANI): An NCP woman leader lodged a complaint with police after she was brutally beaten up by BJP legislator Balram Thawani for protesting over the issue of water scarcity in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:57 IST

FM must find a solution to economic crisis: Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): BJP's largest ally Shiv Sena on Monday asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to find a solution to the "economic crisis", citing the latest official data on slumping growth and rising unemployment.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:47 IST

J-K: Two terrorists killed in retaliatory fire in Sopian

Sopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Molu-Chitragam area of Sopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:37 IST

Harsh Vardhan cycles to office to take charge as Minister of...

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Chandni Chowk MP Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday arrived at the Nirman Bhawan here on a bicycle to take charge as the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:27 IST

Oscar-winning short film actors forced to quit by sanitary...

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Suman and Sneha, the women who starred in Oscar-winning short documentary 'Period. End Of Sentence', have alleged that their employer, a Hapur-based sanitary napkin manufacturing NGO, forced them to quit their jobs after the two shot to fame.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:46 IST

UP: Cop injured in encounter with cow smugglers

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): A police constable was injured in an encounter with suspected cow smugglers in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:32 IST

Odisha: Bus overturns near Rajmunda, 20 passengers injured

Rajmunda (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): As many as 20 passengers onboard a bus have sustained injuries when a bus carrying them overturned here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:21 IST

TN govt mandates dress code for staff reflecting Tamil culture

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 03 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order for all state government staffs to wear attire permissible to them reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress in order to "maintain the decorum of the office".

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:17 IST

MK Stalin pays tribute to M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): DMK President MK Stalin on Monday paid tribute to his father and party patriarch late M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary.

Read More
iocl