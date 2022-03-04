Telangana CM KCR to visit Jharkhand today

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 4 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit Jharkhand on Friday to provide financial assistance to the families of two soldiers who were killed in Galwan valley clashes along the Chinese border.



Rao will hand over cheques of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the two soldiers. KCR will meet his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren at Ranchi.

The Telangana government had earlier extended support to the family of Col Santosh who was laid down in the Galwan Valley clashes. Col Santosh belonged to the state of Telangana. Chief Minister Rao then announced that the state government would extend help to 19 Army personnel who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash in 2020. (ANI)

