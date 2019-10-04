New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday met the Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah in New Delhi.
The Telangana Chief Minister held discussions regarding the pending developmental projects in his state during the meeting with Shah. (ANI)
Telangana CM meets Shah in New Delhi
ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:41 IST
