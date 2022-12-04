Telangana CM office has become den of illegal activities: BJP MLA

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): Former BJP MLA NVSS Prabhakar on Sunday claimed that Pragathi Bhavan (CM Camp Office) in Hyderabad has become a 'settlement hub' in Telangana.

The BJP legislator made the remarks on a day K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and a member of the Legislative Council, called on her father at the CM's office.

Kavitha had earlier received CBI summons in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.



Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Prabhakar said, "The CM camp office has become a centre for illegal activities. The CM's official residence is supposed to be a centre for review meetings and holding discussions on welfare-oriented activities. However, at the Pragathi Bhavan in Telangana, the CM is seen sitting with someone who has received CBI summons in a corruption case. The camp office has turned into a hub of illegal activities. It's nothing but an insult on the people of Telangana."

"It's unfortunate for a CM to stoop to this level. On one hand, the government's anti-people policies are weakening the TRS with every passing day and on the other, the involvement of the official machinery in corruption and scams has come to the fore," the BJP MLA alleged.

"The CM is in fear because of his misgovernance. He is now trying desperately to find a way out of his troubles and his official residence has emerged as the centre for holding discussions on these issues," he added. (ANI)

