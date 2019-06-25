Representative Image
Telangana CM to chair TRS State Executive Committee meeting on June 27

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:02 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25 (ANI): The State Executive Committee meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is scheduled to be held at the Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on June 27 at 2:30 pm.
The meeting will be chaired by Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekar Rao.
All the Lok Sabha members, Rajya Sabha members, members of the TRS Legislature party (MLAs/MLCs), Corporation Chairpersons, elected ZP Chairpersons are invited for the meeting.
During the meeting, issues related to the party membership driver and others will be discussed in detail.
Besides, TRS Party membership enrollment books will be given to the MLAs, Legislative Assembly segment in charges on the Assembly Constituency wise.
All the ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs along with the chief minister will take the party membership. (ANI)

