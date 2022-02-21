Telangana CM's anti-BJP alliance won't succeed without Congress, says Nana Patole

Bhandara (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Sunday said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's anti-BJP alliance would not succeed without Congress.

Patole said, "The BJP government at the Centre is behaving authoritarian, working to destroy our constitution. Telangana CM KCR is putting efforts to unite regional parties against BJP's dictatorship. Without Congress, this would not be successful."

The Telangana Chief Minister met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP President Sharad Pawar as part of efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP.



"BJP is destroying the opposition as well as those allies who are directly and indirectly supporting BJP. Many parties have experienced this and now they have distanced themselves from BJP," Patole added.

"The UPA alliance of the Congress is the only viable option against the BJP," he added.

Days after giving a call to Opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao visited Mumbai on Sunday where and met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. (ANI)

